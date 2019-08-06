UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 397,300 Cusecs Water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 397,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 397,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 462,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 397,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 462,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1541.00 feet, which was 155.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 267,800 cusecs while outflow as 238,500 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1197.

95 feet, which was 157.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 278,100, 336,700 and 193,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 60,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 57,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 9.780 million acre feet.

