The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 412,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 412,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 490,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1543.00 feet, which was 157.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 268,200 cusecs while outflow as 238,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.

75 feet, which was 160.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 313,100, 270,700 and 256,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 57,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 75,700 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 10.085 million acre feet.