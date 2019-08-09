UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 403,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 403,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 464,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 403,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 464,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.00 feet, which was 158.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 270,200 cusecs while outflow as 241,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.

70 feet, which was 161.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 285,600, 325,600 and 279,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 59,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 63,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 10.195 million acre feet.

