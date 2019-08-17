The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 462,600 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com
Sat 17th August 2019 | 02:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 462,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 488,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1547.05 feet, which was 161.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 295,200 cusecs while outflow as 299,200 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1211.

45 feet, which was 171.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 39,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 343,100, 373,000 and 272,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 61,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 65,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 11.015 million acre feet.

