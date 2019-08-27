UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 242,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 12:21 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 242,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 258,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 242,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 258,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 145,300 cusecs while outflow as144,900 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1218.

25 feet, which was 178.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 28,800 cusecs and 13,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh and Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 156,200 and137,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 25,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 27,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.810 million acre feet.

