UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 247,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:53 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 247,800 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 247,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 264,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 247,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 264,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 157,900 cusecs while outflow as 157,400 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1219.

60 feet, which was 179.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 164,700, 119,700 and 119,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 21,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 27,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.979 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Federal educational institutions joins nation stan ..

9 minutes ago

Export of engineering goods increase 176.72pc in J ..

9 minutes ago

Lawmakers of KP Assembly holds Kashmir solidarity ..

5 minutes ago

Senators say India committing grave human rights v ..

5 minutes ago

DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 2,000: official

5 minutes ago

Special prayers offered for Kashmir liberation fro ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.