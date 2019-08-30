The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 247,800 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 247,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 264,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 157,900 cusecs while outflow as 157,400 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1219.

60 feet, which was 179.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 164,700, 119,700 and 119,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 21,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 27,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.979 million acre feet.