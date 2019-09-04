UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 241,000 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 241,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 250,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 152,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1221.

25 feet, which was 181.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 172,300, 150,300 and 82,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 21,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 12.100 million acre feet.

