The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 245,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 245,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 256,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 245,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 256,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 152,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1221.

80 feet, which was 181.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160,600, 138,600 and 74,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 19,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 12.130 million acre feet.

