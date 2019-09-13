UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 241,100 Cusecs Water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 241,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 208,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1548.44 feet, which was 162.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 126,900 cusecs while outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1222.

40 feet, which was 182.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 167,900, 135,900 and 57,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 17,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 11.993 million acre feet.

