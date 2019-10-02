The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 186,900 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 186,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 166,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1530.22 feet, which was 144.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 100,400 cusecs and outflow as 95,000 cusecs The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1211.

40 feet, which was 171.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,700 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 1212500, 97,400 and 23,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 19,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 10.198 million acre feet.