UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 184,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:44 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 184,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 184,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 146,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 184,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 146,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1529.92 feet, which was 143.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 87,200 cusecs and outflow as 95,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.

55 feet, which was 170.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 132,100, 95,500 and 23,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 16,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 10.113 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Netherlands and Ireland to host Pakistan before WT ..

4 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on Malian Army Camp

4 minutes ago

OIC Affirms Continued Developmental Support to Som ..

4 minutes ago

Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop held at NUST

14 minutes ago

Slack Ireland too strong for Russia at Rugby World ..

45 seconds ago

Nearly 11 million people send names to Mars on NAS ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.