The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 184,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 184,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 146,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1529.92 feet, which was 143.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 87,200 cusecs and outflow as 95,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.

55 feet, which was 170.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 132,100, 95,500 and 23,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 16,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 10.113 million acre feet.