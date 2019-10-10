The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 115,800 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 115,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 115,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.75 feet, which was 139.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 45,600 cusecs and outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1205.

05 feet, which was 165.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,800 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71,400, 74,300 and 62,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 15,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.576 million acre feet.