The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 111,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 111,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 84,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.65 feet, which was 139.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 42,800 cusecs and outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1204.

30 feet, which was 164.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,200 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 72,400, 71,900 and 64,400 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 15,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.526 million acre feet.