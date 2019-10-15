The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 102,700 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 102,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 77,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 102,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 77,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.60 feet, which was 139.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 37,800 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.

50 feet, which was 161.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,700, 51,300 and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 13,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.272 million acre feet.