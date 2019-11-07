UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 122,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:34 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 122,900 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 122,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 122,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1517.90 feet, which was 131.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 31,200 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1195.

05 feet, which was 155.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,900 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 80,700, 48,600 and 10,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 7,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 8.394 million acre feet.

