The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 126,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 126,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 126,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1509.35 feet, which was 123.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,700 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1192.

15 feet, which was 152.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 74,900, 56,900 and 10,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 7.792 million acre feet.

