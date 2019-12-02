The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 110,600 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 110,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1486.68 feet, which was 100.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,900 cusecs and outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.

90 feet, which was 144.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,600 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 73,900, 48,200 and 15,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 10,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 6.327 million acre feet.