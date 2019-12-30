UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 37,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 37,700 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 37,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 45,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 37,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 45,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.53 feet, which was 90.53 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,000 cusecs and outflow as 12,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.

75 feet, which was 135.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,800 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 23,400, 14,400 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.392 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Kazakh Air Navigation Services Says Wingtip Vortex ..

2 minutes ago

Six story building crumbles down in old city Karac ..

2 minutes ago

Musk Says SpaceX's First Crew Dragon Will Not Be L ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition postpones anti-government rally in Libe ..

4 minutes ago

Rupee gains 10 paisas against dollar, closes at Rs ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's export of saffron hit 86 mln USD in 8 month ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.