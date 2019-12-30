The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 37,700 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 37,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 45,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 37,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 45,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.53 feet, which was 90.53 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,000 cusecs and outflow as 12,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.

75 feet, which was 135.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,800 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 23,400, 14,400 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.392 million acre feet.