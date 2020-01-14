UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 71,100 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 71,100 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 71,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 119,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 71,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 119,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,600 cusecs while outflow 16,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.35 feet, which was 140.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,800 cusecs and 1000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 21,700, 19,200 and 11,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 44,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punj ..

38 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Dubai go ..

15 minutes ago

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

22 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

24 minutes ago

“My City_My Race” campaign hopes to see a reco ..

25 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Arab Republic of Egypt’s A ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.