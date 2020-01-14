The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 71,100 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 71,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 119,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,600 cusecs while outflow 16,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.35 feet, which was 140.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,800 cusecs and 1000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 21,700, 19,200 and 11,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 44,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.