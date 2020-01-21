UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 47,600 Cusecs Water

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:28 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 47,600 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 47,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 47,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.35 feet, which was 144.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,800 cusecs and 5000 respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34,500, 26,600 and 13,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Huawei Cooperates with National Bank of Pakistan a ..

4 minutes ago

LHC allows bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad

6 minutes ago

Frigate to Be First Ship Armed With Zircon Hyperso ..

4 minutes ago

Eight Indian tourists die after falling unconsciou ..

4 minutes ago

China to Take Part in WHO Emergency Meeting on New ..

4 minutes ago

German investor confidence hits four-year high

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.