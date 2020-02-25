UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 101,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:46 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 101,500 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 101,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 101,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1447.67 feet, which was 61.67 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,200 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.35 feet, which was 132.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 56,600, 35,500 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

1 minute ago

Italy PM blames an outbreak of coronavirus on hosp ..

1 minute ago

Remote area women contributing in art and culture

7 minutes ago

World's oldest man dies in Japan at 112

7 minutes ago

Trump Optimistic About Comprehensive Trade Deal Wi ..

7 minutes ago

Fourth person from quarantined ship dies as Japan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.