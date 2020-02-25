The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 101,500 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 101,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 101,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1447.67 feet, which was 61.67 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,200 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.35 feet, which was 132.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 56,600, 35,500 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.