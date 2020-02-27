The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 99,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 99,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1444.99 feet, which was 58.99 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,000 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.40 feet, which was 130.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,700, 38,300 and 7,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.