The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 102,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:42 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 102,500 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 102,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 102,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.13 feet, which was 52.13 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,300 cusecs and outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1167.35 feet, which was 127.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 20,400 cusecs and 35,700 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 58,900, 34,100 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

