UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 86,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 86,900 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 86,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 86,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1437.79 feet, which was 51.79 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 21,000 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1166.70 feet, which was 126.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 20,400 cusecs and 35,700 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 61,300, 36,600 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation&#039;s &#039;Hassan Sharif& ..

10 minutes ago

UAEJJF postpones sport activities, events over cor ..

11 minutes ago

Court awards life imprisonment, fine to murder acc ..

10 minutes ago

ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

25 minutes ago

Gold price up by Rs 1950, traded at Rs 94,200 per ..

10 minutes ago

Delegation of DBA Multan calls on Chief Justice of ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.