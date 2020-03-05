The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 86,900 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 86,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 86,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1437.79 feet, which was 51.79 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 21,000 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1166.70 feet, which was 126.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 20,400 cusecs and 35,700 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 61,300, 36,600 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.