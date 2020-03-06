UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 78,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:29 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 78,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 73,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 78,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 73,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.12 feet, which was 52.12 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 18,900 cusecs and outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1166.30 feet, which was 126.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,600 cusecs and 33,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 41,800, 43,000 and 8,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 17,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

