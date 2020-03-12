The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 40,100 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 40,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 75,900 cusecs.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 40,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 75,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.32 feet, which was 59.32 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,600 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1171.70 feet, which was 131.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 29,200 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 35,900, 41,700 and 24,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.