The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 62,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 62,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 77,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.85 feet, which was 62.85 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 15,200 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.95 feet, which was 133.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,100 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 31,100, 42,900 and 27,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.