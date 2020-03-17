UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 59,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:18 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 59,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 59,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1449.67 feet, which was 63.67 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 15,200 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.15 feet, which was 134.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,100 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 29,200, 53,800 and 31,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

