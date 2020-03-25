The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 69,300 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 69,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1456.38 feet, which was 70.38 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,000 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.20 feet, which was 135.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30,700, 27,000 and 43,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 20,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.