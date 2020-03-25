UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 69,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:57 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 69,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 69,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 69,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1456.38 feet, which was 70.38 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,000 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.20 feet, which was 135.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30,700, 27,000 and 43,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 20,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Doctor cries after failure to hug his own child du ..

6 minutes ago

China sends third group of medical experts to Ital ..

4 minutes ago

60 public transporters fined over violation of cor ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks boosted by US stimulus deal

4 minutes ago

66 ventilators are ready for coronavirus patients ..

4 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reports 3.92pc declin ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.