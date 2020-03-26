The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 74,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 74,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1457.63 feet, which was 71.63 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 30,400 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.70 feet, which was 135.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 37,900 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,000, 23,100 and 41,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.