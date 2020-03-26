UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 74,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 74,400 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 74,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 74,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1457.63 feet, which was 71.63 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 30,400 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.70 feet, which was 135.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 37,900 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,000, 23,100 and 41,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

New TRA list of online shopping in UAE includes 44 ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan again urges India to end communication bl ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Austria Surpass 6,000, Death ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus-hit Austria economy to shrink in 2020

5 minutes ago

TMA marks rings outside shops to tell people their ..

5 minutes ago

Tehran Has No Knowledge of Missing US Agent Levins ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.