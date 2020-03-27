UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 82,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 82,900 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Fridayy released 82,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Fridayy released 82,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1458.69 feet, which was 72.69 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,600 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1176.00 feet, which was 136.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 48,800, 27,600 and 35,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 34,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

