The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 69,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 69,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 159,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1466.82 feet, which was 80.82 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 37,400 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1188.30 feet, which was 148.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 62,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,600, 36,700 and 34,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 29,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.