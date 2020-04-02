UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 69,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:35 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 69,800 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 69,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 159,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 69,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 159,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1466.82 feet, which was 80.82 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 37,400 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1188.30 feet, which was 148.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 62,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,600, 36,700 and 34,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 29,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

2.360 Kg hashish, 570 gm opium, weapons seized, 13 ..

4 minutes ago

As shutdown extended, Rwanda's poor confront furth ..

4 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city

6 minutes ago

Myanmar's camps face 'catastrophe' from virus: rig ..

6 minutes ago

World Economic Activity to Decline by 1.9% in 2020 ..

7 minutes ago

China Sends to Russia 26 Tonnes of Medical Equipme ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.