UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 68,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:35 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 68,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 68,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 146,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 68,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 146,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1468.20 feet, which was 82.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 34,100 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1190.05 feet, which was 150.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 54,100 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 41,200, 42,100 and 37,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 27,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spri ..

37 seconds ago

Registrar PMDC files contempt of court plea agains ..

39 seconds ago

UK PM Johnson continues self-isolation

41 seconds ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) holds f ..

43 seconds ago

National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) foil ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.