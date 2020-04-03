The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 68,300 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 68,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 146,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1468.20 feet, which was 82.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 34,100 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1190.05 feet, which was 150.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 54,100 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 41,200, 42,100 and 37,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 27,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.