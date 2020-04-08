The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 82,000 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 82,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 82,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.09 feet, which was 87.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,700 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.40 feet, which was 154.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,800 cusecs and 31,300 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,100, 37,600 and 51,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 23,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.