UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 82,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:39 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 82,000 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 82,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 82,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.09 feet, which was 87.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,700 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.40 feet, which was 154.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,800 cusecs and 31,300 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,100, 37,600 and 51,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 23,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific extends the suspensionof all flight o ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Announces Allocating Extra $25. ..

2 minutes ago

Marathon at Home attracts 749 runners from UAE and ..

17 minutes ago

EU 'coronabonds' will create more problems than th ..

2 minutes ago

Rajanpur police collects over Rs 10,6000 to distri ..

2 minutes ago

China Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases Among Chinese ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.