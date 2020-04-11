UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 106,700 Cusecs Water

Sat 11th April 2020

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 106,700 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 106,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 106,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.75 feet, which was 87.75 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,000 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.70 feet, which was 154.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 48,900, 38,900 and 27,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 27,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

