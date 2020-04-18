UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 149,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 02:31 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 149,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 191,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 149,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 191,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1477.38 feet, which was 91.38 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 35,800 cusecs and outflow 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1197.60 feet, which was 157.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,300 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 84,200, 40,800 and 19,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 75,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

