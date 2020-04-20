The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 137,200 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:08 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 137,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 182,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 137,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 182,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.66 feet, which was 92.66 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,400 cusecs and outflow as 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1199.70 feet, which was 159.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 63,300 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 67,100, 85,600 and 21,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 55,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

