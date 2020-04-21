UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 126,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:26 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 126,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 163,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 126,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 163,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.40 feet, which was 93.40 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 31,300 cusecs and outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.35 feet, which was 160.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 53,300 cusecs and 32,600 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71,700, 77,600 and 20,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 53,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

