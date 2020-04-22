UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 120,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:25 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 120,400 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 120,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 148,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 120,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 148,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.99 feet, which was 93.99 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,100 cusecs and outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.80 feet, which was 160.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 51,100, 83,500 and 20,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 47,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ..

4 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting to review ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll tops 110,000 in Europe: AFP ..

5 minutes ago

PM briefed over Info ministry's coronavirus awaren ..

5 minutes ago

Preparations Underway for UNSC 5 Teleconference Su ..

9 minutes ago

Kremlin Calls for Analyzing Oil Price Dynamics Aft ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.