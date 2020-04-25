The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 142,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 142,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.91 feet, which was 92.91 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,600 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.80 feet, which was 161.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 81,900, 65,500 and 41,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 39,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.