The Institute Of Holistic Rehabilitation And Inclusion (IHRI) Hosts Certificate Distribution Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:22 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Inclusion (IHRI) organized a certificate distribution ceremony at the Auditorium of DHACSS SKBZ Campus to honor teachers from DHA who successfully completed IHRI’s specialized training programs, as well as Student Brand Ambassadors who have been instrumental in spreading awareness about inclusion and empowerment.
Speaking at the event, IHRI’s CEO Razzak Pardesi emphasized the importance of empowering educators and young leaders to build an inclusive society where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.
The ceremony highlighted the dedication of teachers and the passion of student ambassadors who continue to champion IHRI’s mission of “Enabling Independence and Empowering Community.”
Special thanks were extended to the Executive Director education Brigadier Muhammad Younas SI(M) (Retd) and Fauzia Naseeb, Principal of DHACSS, for their invaluable support in making this program possible.
The event was attended by parents, educators, community leaders, and well-wishers, all of whom applauded IHRI’s ongoing efforts to expand its impact and inspire change.
