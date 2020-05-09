- Home
The Integrated Test And Commissioning For Orange Line Metro Train Passes The Witness Test By Representatives Of Project Owner
Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:45 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th May, 2020) With the joint efforts of China and Pakistan, the integrated test and commissioning for Orange Line Metro Train project, constructed by CR-NORINCO, passed the witness test by project owner’s representatives (NESPAK &CEC) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Lahore.
This marked the satisfactory completion of related scope of work as per the EPC contract which included electrical and mechanical (E&M) installations, system commissioning, test & commissioning and test run.
The confirmation of installation quality as well as system and linkage functioning by the project owner laid a solid foundation for O&M handover of the project, which is of utmost importance for the project to smoothly proceed towards its public launch.