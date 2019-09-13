The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to mark World Heart Day on Sept. 29

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with a collaboration of Mahar Medical College (MMC) Sukkur will mark the World Heart Day 2019 at the college`s main auditorium on September 29 (Sunday)

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with a collaboration of Mahar Medical College (MMC) Sukkur will mark the World Heart Day 2019 at the college`s main auditorium on September 29 (Sunday).

In this connection, a symposium would hold to create awareness among the students, teachers and nursing staff in regards to adopting a healthy lifestyle to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Consultant cardiologist and head of Cardiology department, MMC, Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro and other health experts will highlight the importance of the World Heart Day.