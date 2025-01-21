The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organizes seminar on humanitarian journalism at UoP

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organized a one-day seminar for students at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Peshawar (UoP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organized a one-day seminar for students at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Peshawar (UoP).

The seminar aimed to raise awareness among students about the ICRC’s history, its programs in Pakistan, the significance of humanitarian journalism, and international humanitarian law (IHL).

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Mehnaz Gul, Chairperson of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, emphasized the importance of humanitarian journalism for media students. She stated that as future journalists, students have a critical role in serving humanity through their reporting. Their work can not only bring positive change within Pakistan but also influence global perspectives through impactful Humanitarian Jouranlism.

Dr. Gul expressed her gratitude to the ICRC for their efforts and highlighted the importance of providing students with insights into humanitarian journalism and International Humanitarian Law. She noted that such knowledge would not only create awareness about international laws but also help students ensure their own safety while reporting on humanitarian crises. She also stressed the need to introduce regular certificate courses on humanitarian journalism and to engage students and faculty from other universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in similar seminars and Panel discussions.

During the seminar, Zeeshan Anwar, Communication Lead at the ICRC, presented an overview of the organization’s history. He explained that the ICRC has over 160 years of experience and was founded on the principle of serving humanity. He highlighted the ICRC’s enduring commitment to this mission and its collaborative efforts in Pakistan since the country’s independence.

The ICRC’s contributions include partnerships with organizations focused on the physical rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, restoring family links under the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, providing basic first aid training, and working with the health department to improve emergency preparedness in hospitals, particularly in tribal districts. The ICRC also supports the provision of life-saving medicines in critical areas.

The seminar also included an informative session on international humanitarian law, where the framework and key features of this global legal system were explained.

The event underscored the need to enhance the standards of reporting on humanitarian crises and to equip students with the necessary tools and knowledge to contribute effectively in this field.