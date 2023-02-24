UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Special Unit Investigating Girl Kidnapping Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 07:30 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Friday said a special unit was formed to investigate a case related to kidnapping of a girl from the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Friday said a special unit was formed to investigate a case related to kidnapping of a girl from the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, the aggrieved party which filed the case of kidnapping was relative of the accused person.

A case had been registered and would be forwarded to the court after carrying out its investigation on merit, he added.

Divulging more details of the case, the spokesman said the aggrieved party had rejected a marriage proposal sent by the accused party some two months ago.

