The Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Calls For Using IMF Loan For Sustainable Development Of Economy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:07 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry calls for using IMF loan for sustainable development of economy

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that IMF Executive Board has approved $6 billion loan for Pakistan that was a positive development as it would pave way for the country to obtain financial support from many other international financial institutions for improving its economy

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that IMF Executive board has approved $6 billion loan for Pakistan that was a positive development as it would pave way for the country to obtain financial support from many other international financial institutions for improving its economy.However, it called upon the government to use IMF loan for achieving sustainable development of the economy and evolve a new strategy to rid the country of foreign debts as Pakistan would never be able to achieve long-term economic growth without getting rid of debts burden.Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, RafatFaridSenior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan has so far taken 22 loans from IMF since 1958, but these loans have provided only short-term support to our economy and Pakistan could not utilize them for putting the country on the path of sustainable economic development.

They said that the approach of resorting to foreign debts for running the country has plunged Pakistan into z serious debt trap as by end of March 2019, the total debt and liabilities of Pakistan have exceeded Rs.35 trillion. They were of the view that despite accumulating so much debt and liabilities, the economy of Pakistan was still struggling that was very unfortunate.

