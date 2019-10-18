UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) Issues Schedule For Holding Open Kacharies On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

The Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) issues schedule for holding open kacharies on Saturday

The Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) is conducting open katcharies in all five operation circles of the company on Saturday and the chief executive will personally monitor it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) is conducting open katcharies in all five operation circles of the company on Saturday and the chief executive will personally monitor it.

The IESCO spokesman said that SE IESCO Islamabad Circle will conduct open katchary at I-10 Subdivision (Division No.

2), SE Rawalpindi at IESCO Customer Service Centre Chakri Ada, Dhamial Subdivison (Tariqabad Division), SE Attock Circle at Margalla Sub Division (Taxila Division), SE Jhelum Circle at Bhadana Sub Division (Gujar Khan Division) and SE Chawal Circle at Khanpur Sub Division (Dhudial Division).

The timing for kacharies will be 10:00 AM.

IESCO valued customers are requested to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints.

Customers can also registered their complaints on Chief Executive Complaint & Monitoring Cell Nos:051-9252933-36 for immediate solution of their complaints.

