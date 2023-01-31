The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Wednesday and Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations, including Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Shahigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, and Khasala Feeders would remain suspended on Wednesday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm.

On Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Islamabad Circle, Anguri, Shahpur, Shahdara , Mengyal, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kahu.

II, Golf City, Bhara Kahu, NIH, Athal, Bri Imam, Quaid-e-Azam University, Iqbal Street, NCP, Mandala Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Defence. Road, Askari-14 Sector-D, Humayun, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Pind Jatla, Lab. II, Lab. I, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeders, and GSO Circle would not supply power.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from CMH Jhelum, Jakhar, Sanaullah Shaheed, Chip board, Kala Base, Chak Daulat, Industrial, Pakhwal, Boren, COD Kala Feeders and surroundings from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm on Thursday.