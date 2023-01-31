UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:16 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Wednesday and Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Wednesday and Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations, including Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Shahigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, and Khasala Feeders would remain suspended on Wednesday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm.

On Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Islamabad Circle, Anguri, Shahpur, Shahdara , Mengyal, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kahu.

II, Golf City, Bhara Kahu, NIH, Athal, Bri Imam, Quaid-e-Azam University, Iqbal Street, NCP, Mandala Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Defence. Road, Askari-14 Sector-D, Humayun, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Pind Jatla, Lab. II, Lab. I, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeders, and GSO Circle would not supply power.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from CMH Jhelum, Jakhar, Sanaullah Shaheed, Chip board, Kala Base, Chak Daulat, Industrial, Pakhwal, Boren, COD Kala Feeders and surroundings from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm on Thursday.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Jail Road Rawalpindi Circle Jhelum Shahpur From Reliance Weaving Mills Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega to ..

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega tournament for first time?

57 seconds ago
 29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed ..

29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate f ..

Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate for Military Aviation Rearmamen ..

3 minutes ago
 Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governan ..

Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published

3 minutes ago
 US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid ..

US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid Unrest - Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.