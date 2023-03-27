UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Issues Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 08:15 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, I-11/3, Feeder Chakwal Circle, Basharat Feeder and surrounding areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

