Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Issues Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:39 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

He Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, CM Pak Zong, Rahara, Tramri, Chhata Bakhtawar, Lahtrar Road, ISI, Curry (Old Navy) Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Taxila.

II, Taxila.I, Sher Shah Suree feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Zeeshan Colony, Nust Road feeders, Cantt: Circle Rawalpindi, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Pund. Jatla, Lab. II, Lab. I, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Kahota City. II, Hanif Shaheed, Park View, RBISE, Jail Park. I, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Gul Afshan Feeder, Chakwal Circle, Bisharat, Lilla Town, Ahmedabad, Toba Feeders, and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Jail Road Car Ahmedabad Rawalpindi Circle Zong Chakwal Jhelum Attock Taxila Gulshan Inter Services Intelligenc From Reliance Weaving Mills Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

‘We will request PM to hold talks with oppositio ..

‘We will request PM to hold talks with opposition,’ says Zardari

13 minutes ago
 FDA recovers Rs 121m in two months

FDA recovers Rs 121m in two months

3 minutes ago
 Fesco issues power shutdown notice

Fesco issues power shutdown notice

3 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Begin Annual Nuclear Exercise 'Globa ..

US, Allies to Begin Annual Nuclear Exercise 'Global Thunder' on April 11 - USSTR ..

3 minutes ago
 Conference on energy saving in industries

Conference on energy saving in industries

3 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi drives ambitious agenda to cultiv ..

Bodour Al Qasimi drives ambitious agenda to cultivate local talent as key strate ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.