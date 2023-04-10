The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, CM Pak Zong, Rahara, Tramri, Chhata Bakhtawar, Lahtrar Road, ISI, Curry (Old Navy) Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Taxila.

II, Taxila.I, Sher Shah Suree feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Zeeshan Colony, Nust Road feeders, Cantt: Circle Rawalpindi, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Pund. Jatla, Lab. II, Lab. I, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Kahota City. II, Hanif Shaheed, Park View, RBISE, Jail Park. I, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Gul Afshan Feeder, Chakwal Circle, Bisharat, Lilla Town, Ahmedabad, Toba Feeders, and surrounding areas.